Tamilnadu posts 23,888 Covid cases, 8,305 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 23,888 new Covid-19 cases. Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 23,888 new Covid-19 cases.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 8,305 cases.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 2143 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 687 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 854 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 317 and 2228 new cases, respectively. 29 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 37,038.

On the positive side, 15,036 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today.