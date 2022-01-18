TN vaccinates all children in 15-18 age group with 1st dose

Chennai: Hundred percent of students between the ages of 15-18 in Tamilnadu’s government schools have received the first vaccine dose, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. The vaccination drive for school students commenced on 3 January.

‘Hundred per cent school students between 15 to 18 years in Tamilnadu have been inoculated with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine,’ he said.

The drive was launched in the state on the very same day it was rolled out by the Union government, and the state government has now completed inoculation for students between age 15 to 18, with regard to state-run schools, the Minister added.

As of 8.15 pm on Monday, the State administered 18,66,382 doses of the vaccine to beneficiaries between 15 and 17 years of age, according to data from the Co-WIN dashboard. Also, a total of 9,00,11,768 doses have been administered so far, including 93,657 precautionary third doses.