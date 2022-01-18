VR together: TN couple to host wedding reception in metaverse

Chennai: Dinesh and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy are set to enter wedlock in a Krishnagiri village on 6 February morning, followed by a reception in the evening. But the marriage reception comes with a twist.

Instead of receiving wishes personally in a hall, the duo will switch on their laptop and log onto a link that will take them to their virtual venue — the dining room of Hogwarts castle — where their avatars will meet and greet those of their loved ones logging in from across the world. And presiding over the function will be Janaganandhini’s late father’s avatar.

‘I feel so proud and blessed that I have seen and taken advantage of many great opportunities in this world before millions of people have seen them, Beginning of something big! India’s first #metaverse marriage in Polygon blockchain collaborated with TardiVerse Metaverse startup,’ Dinesh said in a tweet.

Dinesh has even shared a small video giving a sneak peek into what the function could potentially look like.

A project associate at IIT Madras, Dinesh explained, ‘My fiancé’s father passed away last April. We created a realistic 3d virtual avatar in metaverse (for him) to attend our marriage function. It would be a new way of the afterlife in the metaverse, and I hope it would be a great event in the metaverse for first timers in India.’

Janaganandhini said, ‘It’s apt in a way as we met on Instagram and will be having our wedding reception on Meta’.

Metaverse is a virtual reality world where users can ‘live’ and interact with others through digital avatars. It combines multiple elements of technology like augmented reality, blockchain and virtual reality.