Warner Music India releases soundtrack of PPKV

Amazon Prime Video recently launched the multi-composer soundtrack of its much-awaited Tamil anthology, Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa…. The album boasts of some of the most proficient and promising music artists from the Tamil industry. Warner Music India (WMI) is the strategic music partner for the Amazon Original Series. WMI marking its foray into southern markets, in addition to its strong presence in North, Central and Western India.

Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa… soundtrack features 6 albums – a title track and 5 songs for each story in the anthology. Multi-talent artist GV Prakash Kumar has created and sung the title track, ‘Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa’, Pradeep Kumar has sung and composed ‘Nizhal’ for Richard Anthony’s Nizhal Tharum Idham, Sean Roldan has sung and composed ‘Kitta Varudhu’ for Balaji Mohan’s Mugakavasa Muttham. Goutham Vasu Venkatesan has sung and composed ‘Thanimai Ennum’ for Halitha Shameem’s Loners, Kaber Vasuki has sung, written and composed ‘Mugamoodi’ for Surya Krishna’s The Mask and Karthikeya Murthy has sung and composed ‘Whistler’ for Madhumita’s Mouname Paarvayaai.

Weaving together different moods and styles of music, the multi-composer soundtrack epitomizes emotions of positivity, resilience, and the power of the human spirit to overcome adverse times.

Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa… is a Tamil anthology taking forward the narrative of Putham Pudhu Kaalai released last year, telling tales on the theme of personal discovery of hope and new beginnings through human connection. Much like the first instalment, the Amazon Original series is a collection of 5 standalone stories that are set in pandemic. Set in the second lockdown in India during the pandemic, the stories feature Aishwarya Lekshmi, Arjun Das, Dhilip Subbarayan, Gouri G Kishan, Joju George, Lijomol Jose, Nadiya Moidu, Nirmal Pillai, Sananth, and TeeJay Arunasalam, and are directed by Balaji Mohan, Halitha Shameem, Madhumita, Richard Anthony and Surya Krishna.

Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa… saw global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 14 and the music is out now across all music streaming platforms.