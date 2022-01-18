Why Dhanush, Aishwarya decided to part ways

Chennai: Actor Dhanush and director Aishwarya Rajinikanth deciding to go separate ways after 18 years of marriage has shocked many.

The couple took to social media and wrote, ’18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate.’

‘We have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better,’ they added.

Dhanush and Aishwarya, daughter of Rajinikanth, got married in 2004. Over the years, the two have worked together in films like ‘3’ and ‘Vai Raja Vai’.

They have two sons, Yatra Raja and Linga Raja.

Social media was abuzz with speculations as to why the star couple got separated. Rumours were abuzz that the two were living separately for some tometime. The announcement of their separation took the film fraternity by surprise.