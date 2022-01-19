New Zealand tour of Australia postponed

Christchurch: New Zealand tour of Australia, initially scheduled for January 24-February 9, has been postponed until further notice, due to the lack of certainty over when the squad would be able to return to NZ. Christchurch: New Zealand tour of Australia, initially scheduled for January 24-February 9, has been postponed until further notice, due to the lack of certainty over when the squad would be able to return to NZ.

Despite a proposal from New Zealand Cricket and Cricket Australia to extend the length of the tour so that the Blackcaps could return home at a time more manageable for the MIQ process, the Government confirmed on Wednesday it had no capacity to meet the request. Discussions are now continuing with CA over when the postponed fixtures will be played.