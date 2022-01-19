Passenger dies of heart attack in mid air

Chennai: A passenger, who was on his way to Chennai from Dubai, died due to a massive heart attack, before the flight was scheduled to land at the Anna International airport here, this morning.

Sources said the Fly Dubai aircraft, with 117 passengers on board, was on its way to Chennai when the passenger, Madar Shah Basheer (47), a native of Nagapattinam district, suffered a massive heart attack mid air and collapsed.

The crew members of the aircraft offered him first aid and the pilot immediately contacted the Chennai Air Traffic control room and explained the emergency following which a medical team was kept as standby.

Soon after the aircraft touched down at the airport, doctors went inside and examined the passenger and declared him dead due to a massive heart attack.

Airport police recovered the body and shifted to Chromepet Government Hospital for post mortem. His family members in Nagapattinam were also informed about the death.

The aircraft was scheduled to depart for Dubai at 5.30 a.m. Since the flight needs to be cleaned and washed in view of the death, it departed for Dubai at 7 am after a delay of 90 minutes.