Prasanna, SPB Charan in a Tamil web-series

Trend Loud India Digital and director/producer Balaji Mohan’s Open Window have announced their second co-production, a Tamil web-series Trend Loud India Digital and director/producer Balaji Mohan’s Open Window have announced their second co-production, a Tamil web-series

written and directed by debutant Vignesh Vijaykumar, former associate director of Balaji Mohan.

This web-series is an urban comedy-drama starring actor Prasanna, SPB Charan, Dhanya Balakrishna, Kaniha, Suresh Chakravarthy among others. Shoot in progress, filming predominantly in and around Chennai and will be wrapped up by February 2022.

Produced by Raja Ramamurthy and co-produced by Sanjay Subhash and Vidhya Sukumaran, it has camera by Shiva GRN, music by Bharath Sankar and editing by Julian.