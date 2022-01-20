Attempts being made to tarnish India’s image: Modi

New Delhi: Attempts are being made to spoil India’s global image, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, as he virtually inaugurated the ‘Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore,’ an initiative by the Brahma Kumaris.

He also said that a system is being created in which there is no place for any discrimination. Modi noted that one’s progress is aligned with the nation’s progress and stressed the need for giving importance to one’s duties for the country’s rise.

‘We also have to admit that in the 75 years after Independence, a malaise has afflicted our society, our nation and us all. The malaise is that we turned away from our duties and did not give them primacy,’ he added.

Modi also detailed what role Brahma Kumaris and other international bodies can play in countering anti-India propaganda.

‘You should ensure that correct information is being conveyed to people in different countries. Fighting rumours being spread against India is a responsibility that lies with all of us,’ the Prime Minister said.