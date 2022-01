Karu Palaniappan, known for having directed critically acclaimed films like Parthiban Kanavu, Sivappathigaram and Pirivom Santhippom will next be directing a film titled Andavar.

The film, which is to be produced by Libra Productions Ravindhran, will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Velraj.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the unit is busy finalising the other members of the cast and crew.