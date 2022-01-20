Man held for attacking bulls during Jallikattu

Chennai: Police have arrested a man for attacking bulls with a stick in Palamedu Jallikattu in Madurai district. A case has been registered under the ‘Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act’ for attacking bulls on January 15.

According to V Baskaran, Madurai Superintendent of Police, ‘a case has been registered under ‘Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act’ against a person for attacking bulls with a stick in Palamedu Jallikattu. Following this, Madurai Police conducted an investigation and arrested him.’

In a video that went viral on the internet, the concerned individual who is donned in white apparel is seen attacking bulls, not once but multiple times, with what appears to be a lean and long bamboo stick.

Keeping in line with the Covid-19 norms, the Tamilnadu government issued SOPs for Jallikattu 2022, wherein only 150 spectators or 50 per cent of the total seating (whichever is less) is to be allowed, as well as bull owners and their assistants need to provide a negative RT-PCR test report at least 48 hours before the event.