Actress Meera Jasmine is back to don the greasepaint. She will play the lead role opposite Jayaram in a movie titled Magal.

The actress has also made her entry into social media. She created a page for her on Instagram. As her first post, she shared a picture from her upcoming film.

Let’s always nourish beginnings For sometimes, it is not all about being somewhere, but about the seeds of that change. Delighted to be taking this step that will bring us all closer to each other, one memory at a time. Sending heaps of love and light to all, she wrote.

Meera Jasmine got married to a Dubai engineer. She has returned to the film world now.

Meera Jasmine won the National Film Award for Best Actress in 2004 for her role in Paadam Onnu: Oru Vilapam, and is a two-time recipient of the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress and a Tamil Nadu State Film Award. She also won the Kalaimamani Award from the Government of Tamil Nadu.