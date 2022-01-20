Parle Agro launches ‘Smoodh Coffee’

Chennai: Parle Agro has launched a coffee flavoured drink,Smoodh Coffee Frappé. The new variant was introduced to customers through a campaign with national brand ambassador, Varun Dhawan.

Nadia Chauhan, joint managing director and CMO, Parle Agro said, ‘with plans to continue to expand further, we have launched a new variant, Smoodh Coffee Frappé. Our vision is to grow coffee flavoured dairy segment and make it more accessible to the masses. Our price point of Rs 10 for our quality offering, Smoodh Coffee Frappé will enable us achieve this goal.’