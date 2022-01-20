Putin, Raisi discuss economic cooperation

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the development of bilateral economic relations and international cooperation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow.

Putin has noted that trade between the two countries increased by over six percent in 2020 despite the pandemic, and by more than 38 per cent last year, Xinhua news agency reported.

Turning to international cooperation, Putin said that Russia and Iran are able to assist the Syrian government in overcoming threats posed by international terrorism.

Relations between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are developing, and we are actively working to create a free-trade zone between Iran and our association, the Kremlin said in a statement, citing the Russian leader.

Raisi in turn spoke in favour of further developing bilateral economic, trade, cultural, political, and military relations with Russia.

In the current, very exceptional conditions, where there is opposition to the unilateral actions of the West, including the United States, we can create synergy in our interaction, Raisi said.

Raisi said that Iran would continue to develop despite Western sanctions and threats, and would work on establishing mechanisms for the gradual lifting of all sanctions and restrictions.

The Iranian leader said it is necessary to enhance trade and economic ties, praising the current cooperation between Iran and Russia within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the EAEU.

Raisi has arrived in Moscow on Wednesday. He will address the State Duma or the lower house of parliament, and will hold a range of meetings.