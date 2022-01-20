Sany delivers India’s ‘largest crawler crane’

Chennai: Sany India, a construction equipment manufacturer, has announced handing over the ‘country’s first 800 tons lifting capacity crawler crane’ to Dwarkesh Transport Corporation.

Deepak Garg, managing director, Sany India and South Asia said, ‘we share a special bond with Dwarkesh Transport Corporation. They have been our esteemed customer since many years and we cherish this association as both companies continue to grow and capture new markets. Dwarkesh Transport already own more than 15 cranes of Sany and as proud owner of India’s largest crawler crane, we wish them success in all their ventures and look forward to achieving new milestones on this journey with them.’