Shivani plays heroine in Bumper

Actor Vetri of ‘8 Thottakkal’ and ‘Jivvi’ fame is playing the lead role in ‘Bumper’, a Tamil film based on Kerala bumper lottery.

The film being produced by S. Thiagaraja, B.E., on Vetha Pictures banner is being directed by M. Selvakumar, who had earlier worked with filmmakers like Meera Kathiravan and ‘Komban’ fame Muthaiah.

The team has completed the first schedule shoot at Peruvazhi Paathai route from Erumeli to Sabarimala by obtaining necessary permission from the Kerala government.

The next schedule would commence soon and the shoot would be completed in February. Some important scenes will be canned in Thoothukudi. Meanwhile, ‘Bigg Boss’ fame Shivani Narayanan has been roped in as the heroine of the movie, while Thangadurai will be seen in an interesting role.

Music for ‘Bumper’ is composed by Govind Vasantha, while lyrics are by Karthik Netha. Says director Selvakumar, Kerala bumper lottery forms the backdrop of this film. Vetri is playing the protagonist, and actor Hareesh Peradi is doing a very important character.

Cinematographer Vinoth Rathinasamy, who has worked in films such as Nedunalvaadai, MGR Magan, Aalambana and Kadamaiyai Sei is wielding camera for this movie. Editing is by Mu. Kasi Viswanathan.