Shut down Tasmac shops immediately: Palaniswami

Chennai: Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami has demanded the DMK government to temporarily close down all the Tasmac liquor outlets and the bar attached to it.

The AIADMK joint coordinator alleged that the DMK was having a different approach to issues before elections and a different approach post elections.

He recalled that Chief Minister M K Stalin, while in Opposition in the first week of May 2020, had sought the closure of the shops when the number of fresh cases was 775, on the ground that they were facilitating the spread of the disease.

He reminded that during the AIADMK government, the DMK, led by MK Stalin, had black flag protests at the opening of TASMAC shops.

The government also seems to be least bothered in taking up measures that will curtail the spread of the virus, Palaniswami said in the statement.