Stalin promises Hogenakkal 2.0

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today said the second phase of Hogenakkal combined drinking water scheme will be implemented on a massive scale.

Speaking after he laid foundation stone to Rs 250 crore worth projects in Dharmapuri district via video conferencing, Stalin said detailed project report for Hogenakkal 2.0 will be prepared and the scheme is estimated to be implemented at a cost of R 4,600 crore.

He also said a road at a cost of Rs 250 crore will be laid to link Salem and Dharmapuri districts and a milk processing facility will be set up in Dharmapuri, besides a SIPCOT industrial project.

He also recalled how he showed interest in implementing the first phase of Hogenakkal combined drinking water project during the earlier DMK regime.

This comes a day afer Stalin virtually held the inauguration ceremony for the development of a new Collectorate at Mayiladuthurai on Wednesday. He also unveiled new buildings established by the Revenue Department at a cost of Rs 26.66 crore at numerous places.

According to an official announcement, the proposed Collectorate building in Mayiladuthurai will cover 2.84 lakh square feet on a 6.54-acre campus. It would have seven floors and will cost Rs. 114.48 crore to build.

The new buildings have been constructed in Madurai, Pudukkottai, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur and Vellore districts, an official release said.

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, Minister for Public Works E V Velu, Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran, Minister for Dairy Development S M Nasar were present.

Law Minister S Regupathy, Food Minister R Sakkarapani, Textiles Minister R Gandhi, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy, Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V Meyyanathan, Deputy Speaker in the Assembly K Pitchandi were among those who took part in the event from various locations.

Stalin used video conference from Chennai to inaugurate the taluk office buildings in the district of Aranthangi and Avudaiyakoil. Both structures cost a total of 2.92 crores to construct.