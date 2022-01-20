Tamilnadu posts 28,561 Covid cases, 7,520 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 28,561 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 30,42,796.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 7,520 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 6,76,147.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 2196 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 738 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 998 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 505 and 3390 new cases, respectively. 39 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 37,112.

On the positive side, 19,978 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 28,26,479.