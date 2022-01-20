TN Health Minister worried over Covid deaths among elderly

Chennai: Even as the Tamilnadu government today started a special drive to provide booster dose vaccine to senior citizens, Health Minister Ma Subramanian has expressed worry over fatalities among the elderly people.

‘The cause for concern is the death among elderly. More than 80 per cent of the deaths reported over the last few days are among people above 60 years,’ he said.

On Wednesday, except one 45-year-old woman all others on the list of deceased were above 60 years. There were six people in their 60s, thirteen in their 70s, 12 in their 80s and one in 90s. On Tuesday, 24 out of 29 deaths were among people above 60 years.

Today morning, the State government inaugurated a special camp to administer precautionary doses to those people aged above 60 and having co-morbidities.

Subramanian has asked people not to panic over the surge in new Covid-19 cases and attributed the rise to people visiting their hometowns to celebrate Pongal festival last week.