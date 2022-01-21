Covid-19 cases come down in Chennai, up in other parts of Tamilnadu

Chennai: Though daily Covid-19 cases rose to 28,561 in Tamilnadu on Thursday, Chennai continued to register a decline in cases for the fourth consecutive day, with the number of people testing positive falling below the 8,000-mark.

Recoveries exceeded the city’s daily tally. But still, Chennai continued to lead the overall districts by recording 7,520 cases. It is followed by Coimbatore (3,320), Chengalpattu (2,196), Kanyakumari (1,148), Thiruvallur (998), Salem (937), Erode (919).

As many as 14 deaths were recorded in Chennai, five in Chengalpattu, three each in Coimbatore, Erode, Thiruvallur and Thoothukudi, two in Kanyakumari and Thanjavur, one each in Virudhuangar, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Namakkal.

The number of RT-PCR tests conducted in Tamilnadu breached the 6 crore-mark with 1,54,912 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 6.01 crore.

As many as 19,978 people were discharged in the State. The total number of recoveries stood at 28,26,479. The State has 1,79,205 patients.