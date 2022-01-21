Raids on K P Anbalagan: DVAC makes strong charges

Chennai: Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) Thursday conducted raids at the premises of senior AIADMK leader and former Minister K P Anbalagan for allegedly amassing Rs 11.32 crore wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Sources said the simultaneous raids were conducted at the former Higher Education Minister’s residence in native Dharmapuri district and in other places, including Salem and Chennai.

A total of about 55 locations linked to 62-year-old Anbalagan, a sitting MLA of the Opposition AIADMK elected from Palacode Assembly constituency for the fifth time last year, has come under the DVAC scanner.

As the news spread, a large number of AIADMK cadres assembled in front of Anbalagan’s house and termed the raids as political vendetta by the ruling DMK.

In the First Information Report filed against him, the DVAC has also cited his wife, A Malliga (55), his sons, Chandra Mohan (32), Sasi Mohan (29) and Chandra Mohan’s wife Vaishnavee (32) as accused in the case.

The FIR said Anbalagan, during his Ministerial tenure from the period 27 April to 15 March, 2021, has acquired immovable and movable assets in his name and in the names of his family members, relatives and others which are disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The DVAC has arrived at the charges against Anbalagan based on the quantum of acquisition disproportionate to the known sources of income relying on the affidavits filed by him before the Election Commission during the 2016 and 2021 elections.

Anbalagan is the sixth former Minister to have come under DVAC scanner ever since the DMK returned to power in the May 2021 Assembly elections after a gap of 10 years.

Earlier, the DVAC officials raided the residential and business premises of former Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani and former Electricity Minister P Thangamani, both considered extremely powerful members of the previous AIADMK regime headed by Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Former Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar, who had faced Income Tax as well as CBI raids while in office, former Transport Minister M R Vijayabhaskar and former Commercial Taxes Minister K C Veeramani are the others who have come under the DVAC scanner.

While the AIADMK has termed the searches a political vendetta, Chief Minister M K Stalin has said the government is fulfilling the DMK’s Assembly election promise to bring the corrupt members of the erstwhile government to book.