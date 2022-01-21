Sputnik V demonstrates strong protection against Omicron: Study

Chennai: A comparative study conducted at the Italian Spallanzani Institute by a joint Italian-Russian team of researchers representing the Institute and the Gamaleya Center showed that the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine demonstrates more than two times higher titers of virus neutralising antibodies to Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant.

According to a press release, the study was conducted in the equal laboratory conditions in the Spallanzani Institute in Italy on comparable sera samples from individuals vaccinated with Sputnik V and another jab with a similar level of IgG antibodies and virus neutralising activity (VNA) against Wuhan variant.

The study demonstrates that Sputnik V neutralizes the Omicron variant by inducing robust antibody response associated with high levels of protection, it added.