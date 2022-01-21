TN girl’s death: BJP, VHP allege conversion pressure

Chennai: A 17-year-old student in Thanjavur district has died, 10 days after she attempted suicide by consuming pesticide.

In a video that is said to have recorded before her death, the girl said she was being ‘tortured’ by her hostel warden ever since she shunned a proposal to ‘convert’ to Christianity a couple of years ago. However, Thanjavur district police said no complaint of ‘forced conversion’ was received.

Superintendent of Police, C Ravali Priya Gandhapuneni said revealing the photograph or other details of children or the name or address of the school or any other particulars which might lead to the identification of the child who has fallen victim to any form of crime was an offence under the Juvenile Justice Act.

On Thursday, BJP and VHP leaders demanded action against the school management. BJP State president Annamalai tweeted that conversion is a ‘fast-growing poisonous plant’ in Tamilmadu. He said many such incidents targeting poor sections are happening at many places. ‘The Union government should step in,’ Annamalai said.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the hostel warden. SP Ravali Priya said the claim made by the girl’s parents that persistent ‘advice’ or ‘inducement’ for religious conversion was also a reason for the child to take the extreme step would also be looked into though the claim was made after the death of the child.