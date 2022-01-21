War with vaccine: TN to provide 10 lakh booster doses by January end

Chennai: Tamilnadu has fixed a target to provide booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines to 10 lakh people by the end of this month.

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the Health department expects to administer ‘precautionary booster dose’ to 10 lakh people by end of January.

After launching the weekly special camp to administer the ‘Precautionary Booster Dose’ to eligible individuals, he said 5,52,754 people were eligible to receive the booster doses and this number was expected to reach 10 lakh by end of the month.

‘In order to vaccinate these 10 lakh people with a precautionary booster dose, we have organised special camps which will be held on Thursdays. This exercise is being held in 600 locations across Tamilnadu’, the Minister said during an interaction with the media.

On the mega vaccination camp, he said till date 3.32 crore people benefited from 18 such campaigns conducted across the State.

‘Coming Saturday (22 January) we will be holding a mass vaccination drive, with 50,000 camps on that day’, he said.

Subramanian noted that till date 88.6 per cent of the population in Tamilnadu has received the first dose of vaccination while 63.4 per cent both the jabs.

‘(Of the 33.40 lakh eligible people) between the age of 15-18 years old we have vaccinated 25 lakh so far,’ he added.

It may be recalled that Tamilnadu launched the vaccination drive for the adolescents on 3 January. It is to be noted that hundred per cent of students between the ages of 15-18 in Tamilnadu’s government schools have received the first vaccine dose.

‘Hundred per cent school students between 15 to 18 years in Tamilnadu have been inoculated with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine,’ Subramanian said recently.

The drive was launched in the State on the very same day it was rolled out by the Union government, and the State government has now completed inoculation for students between age 15 to 18, with regard to State-run schools, the Minister added.