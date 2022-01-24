Keeravani to score music for Gentleman 2

Popular yesteryear producer KT Kunjumon is back after a hiatus. He bankrolled many blockbusters in the past and director Shankar’s Gentleman is one among them. Popular yesteryear producer KT Kunjumon is back after a hiatus. He bankrolled many blockbusters in the past and director Shankar’s Gentleman is one among them.

Kunjumon’s comeback film is Gentleman 2.

He recently conducted a competition to announce the music composer for the movie.

Finally he revealed that MM Keeravani of Baahubali fame will be scoring the music.

In the past, Keeravani also called as Maragathamani scored music for many Balachander films including Azhagan, Vanamae Ellai and Jaathi Malli.