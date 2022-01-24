Maha Samprokshanam of Varadharaja Perumal temple

Cuddalore: The Maha Samprokshanam (consecration) of Sri Perundevi Thayar Samedha Varadharaja Perumal temple at Thirupathiripuliyur in Cuddalore district was held on Sunday.

Priests performed Kumbabhishekam between 10.15 and 11.14 am and other rituals as per Agama rules. Though devotees were not allowed inside the temple due to Covid-19 restrictions, they offered prayers from outside.

The Varadharaja Perumal temple at Thirupathiripuliyur is one of the important Vaishnaviite shrines and is hailed as Garuda Sthalam.