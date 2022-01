Chennai: There is no room for forcible conversion in Tamilnadu, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu said.

Referring to the suicide by a Class 12 girl student at Thanjavur after her family had allegedly refused to convrt to christianity, the Minister said there was no place for forced conversion in Tamilnadu.

‘The government treats every religion equally. This is my stand and also the stand of the Chief Minister’, he added.