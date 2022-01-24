R-Day: Heightened security in Delhi and other parts

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has said over 27,000 police personnel have been deployed for Republic Day security duties in the national capital and anti-terror measures have been intensified.

People attending the Republic Day parade must be fully vaccinated against Covid and children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the function, a set of guidelines issued by the Delhi Police stated.

Police also said that people will have to adhere to all Covid-protocols, such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, at the programme on Rajpath on 26 January.

‘It is necessary to have both doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine. Visitors are requested to bring their vaccination certificate,’ the Delhi Police tweeted.

Ahead of Republic Day and in view of new and emerging threats, a multi-layer security arrangement backed by aerial surveillance has been put in place across Jammu and Kashmir to thwart any untoward incident during celebrations.

According to the official handout, in Jammu, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the main Republic Day function to be held at M A Stadium. The DDC chairpersons will be the chief guests at the functions in their respective districts.

Briefing the media about the security arrangements, Asthana said a total of 27,723 Delhi Police personnel, including 71 DCPs, 213 ACPs and 753 inspectors, have been deployed in the capital for the Republic Day parade.

They are being assisted by 65 companies of CAPFs. ‘Since the last two months, we have intensified our anti-terror measures. These measures have been taken on 26 parameters very intensively. It is also because Delhi has always been a target for terrorists or anti-social elements. This year also we have been very alert,’ he added.

Listing the guidelines, the Delhi Police tweeted that the seating blocks will open for visitors at 7 a.m. and requested them to arrive accordingly.

Since parking is limited, visitors have been advised to use carpool or taxi. They are also requested to carry a valid identity card and cooperate during security check, it said.

‘There will be a provision for depositing remote-controlled car lock keys in each parking area,’ police tweeted.