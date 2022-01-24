Tamilnadu posts 30,215 Covid cases, 6,296 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 30,215 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 31,64,205.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 6,296 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 6,98,616.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 1,742 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 555 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 746 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 416 and 3786 new cases, respectively. 46 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 37,264.

On the positive side, 24,639 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 29,20,457.