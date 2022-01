Director CS Amudhan’s film with Vijay Antony, produced by Infiniti Film Ventures, is titled Ratham (Blood). Ratham is also co written by Athisha and Karki Bava. Director CS Amudhan’s film with Vijay Antony, produced by Infiniti Film Ventures, is titled Ratham (Blood). Ratham is also co written by Athisha and Karki Bava.

Producer Kamal Bohra disclosed that the film would be an investigative action thriller.

The film would talk about a grave injustice happening in society that has gone unnoticed for a long time, director Amudhan disclosed. It is strange that nobody has noticed it and made a film on it so far, he added.