CUB unveils debit card in fitness watch

Chennai: City Union Bank, in association with GOQii and powered by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has announced the launch of Rupay On the Go Payment solution through its debit card in a fitness watch.

The first watch was received by V R Venkataachalam, Chancellor of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research in Chennai on Monday.

Speaking at the launch, Dr N Kamakodi, MD and CEO of City Union Bank said, ‘We used advanced technology to enable our customers make digital transactions in a contemporary, safe and secure fashion. We are happy to introduce this Easy Pay debit card in a fitness watch providing our customers an easy tap and go payment solution.’