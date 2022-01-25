Statue vandalised at Church premises

Coimbatore: A statue of St Sebastian was vandalised at the Holy Trinity Church at Ramanathapuram area in Coimbatore.

Police said two men, who came in a motorbike, were involved in vandalising the statue installed at the entrance of the shrine in the Church.

One of them scaled the gate, broke the glass panels of the shrine in the church compound and vandalised the statue and fled the scene.

On a complaint from Fr. Bastin Joseph, assistant vicar of the church, police registered a case and were verifying the CCTV footages in

the area to nab the duo.