Xiaomi introduces 5G phone with hypercharge

Posted on by NT Bureau

Chennai: Xiaomi India has announced the launch of 11T Pro 5G. Featuring 120Hz True 10-bit Amoled display panel with Dolby Vision + Atmos, sound by Harman Kardon, 120W hypercharge, supported by Snapdragon 888 5G and a 108MP triple pro camera setup, 11T Pro 5G offers amalgamation of ‘superior multimedia experience and phenomenal power’ for everyday use.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Vivek Kumar, lead – Xiaomi Smartphones, Xiaomi India, said, ‘we continually fine tune our offerings to meet the ever evolving needs of the customers and we hope our newest launch exceeds the customer expectations.’

 

