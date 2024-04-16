Not scared of those opposing CAA for political benefits: Modi

Accusing opposition parties of “vote-bank politics”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that those opposing CAA for political benefits need to know that he will not be scared nor will he bow down.

Addressing a rally here in support of NDA candidates, Prime Minister said the government has taken several measures for the welfare of the poor and accused RJD of “misrule” when it was in power.

He accused the opposition parties in Bihar of allowing illegal intrusion for “vote bank politics”

“Seemanchal is a sensitive area. Those doing vote bank politics have compromised with security by allowing illegal intrusion in the Seemanchal-Purnea area…I want to assure you that the govt has an eye on every element that tries to mess around with the country’s security…Those opposing CAA for political benefits need to know that Modi will not be scared nor will he bow down,” PM Modi said.