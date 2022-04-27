The government on Monday appointed Sanjay Malhotra as the new Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), fizzing out rumours on extension of term...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced plans for a “Young Leaders’ Dialogue” in Delhi next year, aiming to involve one lakh youngsters in shaping the future...
The year 2024 is set to be the warmest on record and the first with an average temperature above 1.5 degrees Celsius, European climate agency...
The Tamil Nadu Assembly today unanimously passed a resolution urging the Central Government to revoke the tungsten mining license granted to Hindustan Zinc Limited in...
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan has suspended the party’s Deputy General Secretary, Aadhav...
ENTERTAINMENT
Sai Abhyankkar replaces AR Rahman in Suriya 45
Suriya’s much-anticipated project, directed by actor-filmmaker RJ Balaji, has seen a major change in its music department.
Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 to hit screens January
The teaser of Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, starring Chiyaan Vikram in a power-packed role, has been released to overwhelming excitement.
Rashmika’s The Girlfriend teaser unveiled by Vijay Deverakonda
he much-anticipated teaser of The Girlfriend, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Deekshith Shetty, was released by actor Vijay Deverakonda.