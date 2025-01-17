India must make this year their best: Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana believes India’s back-to-back 3-0 series wins against the West Indies and Ireland have provided the perfect momentum for making it their “best year in one-dayers” as the team gears up for the 50-over World Cup at home.

India will host the women’s ODI World Cup later this year and the team, which has been able to rediscover its form with six consecutive ODI wins, should drive home the advantage now, says Mandhana.

“Two 3-0 sweeps are definitely really good in a World Cup year especially. We have to like keep going and have this for the best year for one-days (dayers),” Mandhana said in a video shared by BCCI.

Mandhana (135) and Pratika Rawal (154) put on 233 for the first wicket for the third highest opening wicket partnership for India in ODIs, setting up their highest ever total of 435/5 and eventually for their biggest ever ODI win by 304 runs on Wednesday.