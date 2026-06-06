Annamalai’s exit sparks political tremors in TN

Chennai, June 6:

In a major political development, former BJP state president K Annamalai has announced that he will launch a new political party and contest in the upcoming general elections, triggering significant ripples across Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

The announcement comes shortly after his exit from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking a dramatic shift in the state’s political dynamics.

Adding to the momentum, sources indicate that over 10 lakh people joined Annamalai’s new political outfit in a single day, reflecting a strong initial response and raising eyebrows among established parties.

The fallout of his departure is already visible within the BJP, as several of his supporters are reportedly quitting the party in solidarity.

Political observers believe this could lead to a reshaping of voter alignments, particularly among younger and first-time voters who had rallied behind Annamalai during his tenure.

Amid growing concerns over internal stability, the Tamil Nadu BJP leadership has convened an urgent meeting of district presidents in Tiruchirappalli.

Invitations have reportedly been extended to state-level functionaries via phone, underlining the seriousness of the situation.

Sources further suggest that the party has issued a stern warning, stating that strict action would be taken against those who fail to attend the meeting.

The move is seen as an attempt to consolidate the party structure and prevent further erosion of its cadre base.

The rapid developments have intensified political activity across the state, with rival parties closely watching the situation.

Analysts note that Annamalai’s move could potentially split vote banks and introduce a new dynamic ahead of the elections, especially if his party manages to sustain the early surge in public support.

Meanwhile, party insiders indicate that the BJP’s upcoming meeting will focus not only on damage control but also on strategies to retain key leaders and strengthen grassroots networks.

With both sides gearing up for a political showdown, the evolving scenario is expected to significantly influence the electoral narrative in Tamil Nadu.