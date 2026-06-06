Naga Chaitanya turns producer with  Dhootha 2

Actor Naga Chaitanya, who plays the lead along with actors Parvathy Thiruvothu and Priya Bhavani Shankar in director Vikram Kumar’s eagerly awaited thriller series ‘Dhootha 2’, on Friday announced that he had also turned producer for the series.

On Friday, the second chapter of the popular web series ‘Dhootha’ was launched with a grand pooja ceremony at the Annapurna studios in Hyderabad.

Sharing pictures shot at the launch event on his social media timelines, actor Naga Chaitanya wrote, “Auspicious beginnings as I step into the second chapter of Dhootha and my first step as a producer. Onwards and upwards. Here’s to the magic ahead.”

Actress Priya Bhavani Shankar too shared pictures of the launch event on her social media timelines and wrote, “Back with the people. The Gods have been informed (smiley face). And thank you, Nagarjuna garu for gracing the occasion and adding that extra bit of warmth to the day. @chayakkineni @par_vathy @thisisvikramkumar @srinidhi4488 @annapurnastudios @primevideoin @northstarentertainmentofficial #Dhootha2.”

Telugu star Nagarjuna, who graced the occasion, clapped the clapboard for the first shot of the series and wished the team a huge success. For the unaware, the first chapter of the series, which was streamed on Prime Video, was a huge success. It was directed by Vikram Kumar and featured Naga Chaitanya, Prachi Desai, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead.

The story of the series revolves around a journalist called Sagar (Played by Naga Chaitanya), whose life turns thrilling after he unravels dark secrets behind newspapers predicting tragedies. He becomes a murder suspect and has to race against time to clear his name and solve the enigma, facing dangerous twists.

The series was hailed as a roller-coaster ride filled with suspense and thrills. While the first chapter was produced by Sharrath Marar, this time around, Naga Chaitanya too has joined as one of the producers.