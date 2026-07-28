Injury-hit India name Test squad for Sri Lanka series

Mumbai, July 28:

An injury-hit Indian team has announced its squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, with several key players unavailable and fitness concerns looming over a few others.

Shubman Gill will lead the side, with KL Rahul named vice-captain, as selectors opted for a mix of experienced players and emerging talent. However, the squad will be without Nitish Reddy, who is sidelined with a thigh injury, and Harshit Rana, who has been ruled out after a recent setback following his return from injury.

Uncertainty also surrounds the availability of Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan, both of whom have been included in the squad but are subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence. Bumrah, who recently returned during the ODI series against England, is currently on rest and will undergo further medical evaluation before a decision is made on his participation.

The pace attack will rely on Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, with Gurnoor Brar also earning a place. Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel have been retained as wicketkeeping options, while the squad also features names like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Devdutt Padikkal.

India will play a four-day practice match in Colombo starting August 7 ahead of the Test series, which begins on August 15 in Galle. The second Test is scheduled to be held in Colombo from August 23 to 27.