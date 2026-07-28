CJP says Centre agrees to withdraw FIRs & release NEET protesters 

New Delhi, July 28:

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has claimed a significant breakthrough in its standoff with the Centre, stating that the government has agreed to withdraw FIRs, release detained protesters, and provide protection from further police action against those involved in the anti-NEET agitation.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the development followed a nearly three-hour late-night meeting between party leaders and government representatives.

According to him, draft notifications from states like Bihar and Assam were shared, guaranteeing withdrawal of cases, release of detainees, and assurance of no future action. He added that similar written guarantees from the Centre and other BJP/NDA-ruled states are expected to be issued shortly.

The breakthrough came just hours after the CJP warned it would resume nationwide protests if the commitments made on July 25 were not put in writing. The party had accused authorities of continuing arrests, surveillance, and harassment of student protesters despite an earlier agreement that led to the suspension of a prolonged agitation.

The CJP’s key demands include withdrawal of all FIRs filed against protesters and organisers, assurance that no fresh cases will be registered, compensation for families of those affected by the NEET paper leak crisis, and consideration of a five-point examination reform charter.

The protest movement began on June 20 at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and quickly grew into a nationwide agitation. It intensified further after activist Sonam Wangchuk joined an indefinite fast on June 28.

Tensions peaked on July 20 when police stopped protesters marching towards Parliament, leading to clashes and allegations of excessive force, including the use of pellet guns.

The agitation was called off on July 25 after the Centre accepted several demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

However, the CJP later alleged that the government had failed to fully implement its promises, prompting fresh warnings of protest.

With the latest assurances now on the table, the situation appears to be moving towards a resolution, though formal notifications and official confirmation from the government are still awaited.