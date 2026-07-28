Murder, rape, narcotics, police find crime suspects involved in CJP protest violence

New Delhi, July 28:

Delhi Police have identified hundreds of individuals with serious criminal antecedents among those involved in the violence during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) march to Parliament, according to an internal report submitted to the government.

Using facial recognition technology, police verified 2,873 people from CCTV footage of the July 20 clashes. Of these, 2,402 were matched through the “Crime Kundli” database and 471 via police dossiers. Officials said 989 individuals had histories linked to serious offences.

The report states that 101 of those identified are facing murder charges, while 284 have been booked in robbery and dacoity cases. Another 92 are accused in crimes against women and children, including 61 rape cases, 25 molestation cases and six under the POCSO Act.

Additionally, 229 individuals were linked to Arms Act violations, 135 to snatching, 67 to narcotics cases under the NDPS Act, 19 to kidnapping and 62 to attempt-to-murder cases. Police said several suspects were habitual offenders, with multiple cases registered against them.

District-wise analysis showed the highest number of suspects from North (285), Outer (257) and North West (256) districts, followed by North East (174), East (173) and South West (166).

The violence erupted when thousands of protesters attempted to march towards Parliament during the CJP-led agitation against the NEET examination, which was scrapped over a paper leak. Clashes broke out after police blocked the procession.

The findings are expected to form a key part of the ongoing investigation, adding a new dimension to the debate over the protest, which had also triggered allegations of police excesses.