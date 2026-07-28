TN govt issues guidelines on mobile phone use in buses

Chennai, July 28:

The Tamil Nadu Transport Department has issued new guidelines regulating the use of mobile phones and audio devices in state-run buses to ensure a comfortable journey for all passengers.

According to the directive, passengers must use mobile phones in a manner that does not cause inconvenience to fellow travellers. The move aims to promote a peaceful travel environment across Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses.

As per the rules, drivers must ensure that no loud music is played inside buses, in line with the Motor Vehicles (Driving) Regulations, 2017. Additionally, under the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, any activity that disturbs co-passengers—such as speaking loudly on phones, using speaker mode, or playing music and videos without earphones—will be considered inappropriate.

Passengers have been advised to use earphones or headphones, including Bluetooth devices, while listening to audio or watching videos to avoid causing disturbance to others.

Transport Secretary Nirmal Raj has also instructed all transport corporations to create awareness among passengers and implement the guidelines immediately. As part of this initiative, awareness stickers highlighting the rules will be displayed prominently inside buses.

The department said the measures are intended to ensure a more comfortable, respectful and disturbance-free travel experience for passengers using public transport.