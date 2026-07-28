Man behind 1,500 bomb threat emails remanded to police custody

Chennai, July 28:

A man accused of creating fake email accounts and issuing over 1,500 bomb threats over the past two years has been remanded to six days of police custody by the George Town Court.

The qccused, identified as Sarath Subramanian, was recently arrested by the police following a detailed investigation into a series of hoax bomb threat emails that had caused widespread alarm and disrupted public peace.

Police had sought seven days of custody to interrogate the accused, but the court granted six days of custody to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for further investigation.

Officials have already seized two laptops, two mobile phones and a pen drive from the accused. Investigators are now probing whether Sarath Subramanian acted alone or had any accomplices behind the repeated threats.

The case had not only triggered panic among the public but also strained law enforcement resources over the past two years. Further investigation is underway.