Praggnanandhaa’s Norway win: A new era for Indian chess

Oslo, June 6:

R Praggnanandhaa scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious Norway Chess title, marking a significant milestone in the country’s growing dominance in global chess.

The young grandmaster produced a remarkable turnaround in the final stages of the tournament, showing composure and tactical brilliance against some of the world’s best players. His victory came after a strong finish, including a crucial win in the final round that sealed the title in emphatic fashion.

What makes the achievement even more special is the stature of the tournament, often regarded as one of the toughest events in the chess calendar. Competing against elite names, including world champion-level players like Magnus Carlsen, Praggnanandhaa displayed maturity beyond his years to emerge on top.

This triumph underlines a larger shift in world chess, with Indian youngsters increasingly challenging established stars. Alongside players like D Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa represents a fearless new generation that is redefining India’s presence in the sport.

Beyond the title, the victory highlights his mental resilience and ability to perform under pressure. Coming back strongly in a high-stakes tournament reflects not just skill, but also the temperament required to succeed at the highest level.

His success also reflects the steady growth of India’s chess ecosystem, supported by strong grassroots development, experienced coaches, and increasing international exposure for young talents. Over the years, this system has produced a steady stream of world-class players capable of competing on the biggest stages.

As celebrations pour in from across the country, Praggnanandhaa’s achievement is being hailed as a defining moment for Indian chess. With many more tournaments ahead, this historic win could well be the beginning of an even greater journey for the young grandmaster on the global stage.