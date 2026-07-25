Temple officials issued strict governance guidelines

Chennai, July 25:

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department has issued a comprehensive set of instructions to temple officials, emphasising transparency, accountability, and improved services for devotees.

Minister S. Ramesh stated that all temples must ensure honest and transparent administration, warning that any instances of bribery, financial irregularities, or negligence would invite immediate disciplinary and legal action.

The guidelines stress the protection of temple lands and assets, directing अधिकारियों to act swiftly against encroachments or illegal ownership claims and to file police complaints where necessary. Officials have also been instructed to keep higher authorities informed about temple-related court cases well in advance.

To enhance devotee experience, temples are required to maintain cleanliness, safety, and essential facilities, while ensuring smooth darshan arrangements to avoid long waiting times and public inconvenience.

The minister further mandated daily inspections by officials to monitor administration, hygiene, and staff performance.

Any failure to report issues or prevent irregularities will be treated as serious misconduct, with strict action promised against those responsible.