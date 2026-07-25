TASMAC tightens rules on overpricing

Chennai, July 25:

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation has introduced stricter disciplinary measures to curb the sale of liquor above the maximum retail price (MRP), warning employees of suspension, transfer, and even dismissal for repeated violations.

The move marks a shift from the earlier system, where penalties were largely limited to fines.

According to a circular issued by Managing Director K Nandakumar on July 24, action can be initiated based on consumer complaints or violations detected during surprise inspections.

The rules apply to all retail outlet staff, including supervisors, salesmen, and assistant salesmen, and disciplinary action will be taken only after proper verification of allegations.

For a first offence, employees will face a one-month suspension without pay along with a fine. They must also submit a written undertaking and will be transferred to a lower-sales outlet within the same district.

A second offence will attract a three-month suspension without pay, a fine, and a mandatory posting at a TASMAC depot for at least three months.

In cases of a third violation, the employee will be suspended, issued a charge memo, and may be dismissed from service if the charges are proven through a departmental enquiry. District managers have been instructed to maintain detailed records of all such cases and ensure that employees are informed about the revised rules.

The directive follows instructions from the Madras High Court aimed at strengthening enforcement and protecting consumer rights.