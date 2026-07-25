Appa Kutty second poster Shows Vijay Antony in a heartwarming father role

On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of Appa Kutty unveiled the film’s second look poster, offering a glimpse into its emotional core. The poster features Vijay Antony walking alongside his young daughter, carrying a school bag and lunch bag—hinting at a tender father-daughter relationship at the heart of the story.

Directed by Mu Maran, the film is described as an emotional action drama that blends family sentiment with gripping storytelling. The earlier first look had shown a wounded Vijay Antony carrying his daughter on his shoulder, suggesting a narrative that combines vulnerability with resilience.

Apart from playing the lead, Vijay Antony is also composing the music, editing, and producing the film under his home banner. The cast includes Preethi Asrani as the female lead, along with Bagavathi Perumal, Muthu Kumar, Jenson Dhivakar, Aruvi Madhan, and Chithra Lakshmanan in key roles.

With cinematography by Rajeev Rajendran and production design by A. Raja, Appa Kutty has already wrapped shooting and is currently in post-production. While an August release was initially planned, the makers are yet to announce an official release date. Vijay Antony was last seen in Nooru Saami and also has Lawyer in the pipeline..