Suriya 47 poster unveiled on star’s birthday

The makers of Suriya 47 unveiled a striking new poster featuring Suriya on his birthday, offering fans a glimpse into director Jithu Madhavan’s upcoming action entertainer. The poster showcases Suriya in an intense avatar, hinting at a film that blends high-energy action with the quirky storytelling style seen in the director’s earlier works like Romancham and Aavesham.

While the storyline remains under wraps, earlier promotional material released during Netflix Pandigai 2026 suggests that the film may revolve around a cop character. The movie stars Naslen and Nazriya Nazim alongside Suriya, marking his first collaboration with Jithu Madhavan. Music is composed by Sushin Shyam, reuniting with the director after their successful partnership in Aavesham.

The project is jointly produced by Suriya’s Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment, with Jyothika also backing the film. Having recently wrapped shooting, Suriya 47 is now in post-production, with anticipation steadily building among fans eager to see the actor in a powerful new role.