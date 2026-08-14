DMK not part of INDIA bloc: says Kanimozhi

Chennai, Aug 14:

DMK parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi on Friday said the DMK was no longer part of the INDIA bloc and that the Congress was currently the only party in the alliance.

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport before leaving for Delhi, Kanimozhi said there was nothing controversial about her participation in Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s tea party in Delhi.

“We are not in the INDIA bloc. Only the Congress is currently in the INDIA bloc. We are not,” she said when asked why she attended the event despite INDIA bloc parties boycotting it.

Kanimozhi clarified that the DMK had already requested a change in its allotted seats in Parliament and that party representatives attended the Speaker’s tea party to meet him personally and discuss the issue.

She returned to Chennai on Thursday night following the conclusion of the Parliament session and left for Delhi again on Friday morning on an Air India flight.